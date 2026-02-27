Goa Institute of Management
INCEPTION 2026 at GIM Blends Music, Theatre and Food in Grand Two-Day Fest
Posted on 27 Feb 2026
13:21 PM
The Goa Institute of Management (GIM) successfully wrapped up its flagship two-day Music and Food Festival, INCEPTION 2026, on February 13 and 14, transforming the campus into a vibrant celebration of art, culture and community. Bringing together students, faculty and guests, the festival reflected GIM's commitment to nurturing artistic expression alongside academic excellence.
Day One commenced with Just Du-et, a solo and duo dance competition where performers impressed the audience with creative choreography, emotional storytelling and synchronised movements. The energy intensified with Feet on Fire, the group dance segment that captivated spectators with high-voltage performances and seamless coordination. The evening progressed into a full-fledged concert atmosphere as B.Y.O.B. Band delivered an interactive live performance that electrified the amphitheatre. The first day concluded with Mahabharat, a theatrical presentation by GIM's theatre group Aarambh, which offered a contemporary interpretation of the epic and earned widespread appreciation for its narrative depth and compelling performances.
Day Two opened with Melody & Muse, a music competition that spotlighted vocalists and instrumentalists showcasing diverse musical talents. The cultural fervour continued with Melange 3.0, GIM's flagship fashion event, which blended innovation, design and stage performance into a visually engaging showcase. Adding an emotional dimension to the celebrations was Nritya – One Last Dance, a heartfelt segment dedicated to bidding farewell to the graduating batch. The atmosphere surged again with a high-energy performance by Snehi Gundev, setting the stage for the grand finale. The festival culminated in a spectacular concert by popular singer Shahid Mallya, whose dynamic vocals and versatile repertoire left the audience enthralled, bringing the two-night celebration to a memorable close.
INCEPTION 2026 was backed by an extensive partner network. The festival was powered by Kajaria – India's No. 1 Tile Company as Title Sponsor, with Associate Partners AD Enterprises, CAS ANT Events and HPCL. Infrastructure support came from Maheshwari Steels, while Tribevibe collaborated as Festival Partner and Manikarnika Events supported talent management. ADL Coordinates handled Safety and Compliance, Delhivery managed logistics, and The New India Assurance Company Limited ensured insurance coverage. Canara Bank served as Banking Partner, while Eichbaum and Cornitos enhanced the experience as Beer and Official Snacking Partners respectively.
Gifting partners including Big Banyan Wines, Tonia Group, Ereganto, Tipsy Bomb, Jeonju Soju and Pintola contributed unique additions to the festival. Food partners such as Tasty Trucker, Mercely's Ice Cream, Cheezy Bites, Korea Goa, The Waffle Art, Burgers & More, Desserts & More and Suzan Caterers curated a diverse culinary spread. Media coverage was strengthened by The TT-online Edugraph, Fashion Herald, Goa Chronicle, and Education Tree at Campus, expanding the festival's outreach beyond the campus community.
Organised by Inception – The Performing Arts Society of GIM, the festival once again emerged as a cornerstone of student engagement. The dedication of student volunteers ensured smooth execution across events, reaffirming INCEPTION's identity as a platform where tradition meets innovation. With vibrant performances, collaborative spirit and enthusiastic participation, INCEPTION 2026 concluded as a celebration of creativity, culture and collective energy that resonated far beyond the stage.
