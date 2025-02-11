‘Suzhal: The Vortex’ Season 2 to hit Prime Video this month

Season 2 of the Tamil-language crime thriller series Suzhal: The Vortex is set to hit Prime Video on February 28, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday.

This new season of the award-winning series is set against the backdrop of the Ashtakaali festival, an annual festival held in the fictional village of Kaalipattanam in Tamil Nadu. It is set to pick up from the climax of Season 1, with Nandini (Aishwarya) staring at an uncertain future in prison, while Sakkarai (Kathir) reaches a mystifying village with a sinister history. But an unexpected murder casts a dark shadow on the village and its natives.

Produced under the banner of Wallwatcher Films, Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2 is written and created by Pushkar and Gayatri. The series, directed by Bramma and Sarjun KM., is interwoven with elements of family dynamics, love, sacrifice and raw human emotions.

The series features an ensemble cast, with Kathir and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles. Lal, Saravanan, Gouri Kishan, Monisha Blessy, Samyuktha Vishwanathan, Shrisha, Abhirami Bose, Nikhila Sankar, Rini, Kalaivani Bhaskar and Ashwini Nambiar star in pivotal roles. Manjima Mohan and Kayal Chandran are set to make special appearances in the series.

“At Prime Video, our unrelenting endeavor is to create compelling yet authentic local stories that can resonate with a diverse audience around the world. The first season of Suzhal – The Vortex is a great testament to local stories breaking through at a global level, and winning appreciation from viewers and critics alike,” said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals at Prime Video India.

“We’re thrilled to bring a second season of this clutter-breaking series, as we build on this very successful collaboration with Wallwatcher Films. Experts at what they do, Pushkar and Gayatri are adept in crafting compelling narratives in the thriller-mystery genre with such rich cultural nuances, and we’re confident that the second season too will delight our audiences,” he added.

Pushkar and Gayatri in a joint statement said, “Under the masterful direction of Bramma and Sarjun, the spectacular performances by Kathir, Aishwarya, and Lal, and the ensemble cast that includes an eclectic mix of experienced and fresh talent, the series highlights the versatility of local storytelling that can appeal to a wider audience. We are delighted to collaborate with Prime Video to build on the franchise, as they not only empower creators while offering a much larger canvas for their creative vision but are also instrumental in showcasing content to a global audience through their service.”