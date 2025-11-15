Screen Actors Guild Awards to be known as the Actor Awards from 2026

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will now be known as the Actor Awards, SAG-AFTRA announced Friday, confirming that the rebrand will take effect with the next ceremony on 1 March, 2026.

The annual show, long referred to as the SAG Awards, will formally become the Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA when Netflix streams the event, continuing a partnership in place since 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The union disclosed the decision to its national board, marking the most significant identity shift in the show’s three-decade history.

First held in 1995, the SAG Awards is a prestigious name in Hollywood’s awards-season circuit, known for its track record as an Oscar bellwether in the weeks leading up to the Academy Awards.

SAG-AFTRA outlined its rationale of rebranding on its website. “Since the show started over 30 years ago, our iconic statuette has always been called The Actor, and simply evolving the show’s name to align with the award itself made obvious sense,” the union said.

“We wanted to provide clearer recognition in terms of what the show is about for our domestic and global audiences – we honour actors in film and television,” the statement added.

The organisation added that the renaming has been under discussion for some time now.