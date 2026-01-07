JNU seeks FIR over students’ slogans on Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam bail verdict

Jawaharlal Nehru University has asked Delhi police to file an FIR against some students associated with the JNU Students Union for raising "provocative and inflammatory" slogans over the denial of bail to human rights activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riot conspiracy case.

The students had gathered outside Sabarmati Hostel to observe the sixth anniversary of the violent attack on students and faculty members by outsiders on the campus on January 5, 2020.

When an event, "A Night of Resistance with Guerrilla Dhaba", was going on, some students raised slogans on Monday against the Supreme Court's denial of bail to Khalid and Imam. The Supreme Court on Monday made a distinction between the accused over culpability and granted bail to five while refusing the relief to Khalid and Imam.

In the complaint sent to Vasant Kunj police station on Tuesday, JNU chief security officer Naveen Yadav named some students for allegedly raising slogans. According to the complaint, 30 to 35 students were present at the event.

"During the course of the event subsequent to the judicial verdict on the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, the nature and tone of the gathering changed significantly. Certain students began raising highly objectionable, provocative and inflammatory slogans. It is a direct contempt of the honourable Supreme Court of India," said the complaint. The university alleged that raising such slogans amounted to the violation of the JNU code of conduct and had the potential to "seriously disturb public order, campus harmony and safety and security".

"The slogans raised were clearly audible, deliberate and repeated, thereby indicating intentional and conscious misconduct rather than any spontaneous or inadvertent expression. The acts reflect wilful disregard for institutional discipline, established norms of civil discourse and the peaceful academic character of the university campus," it said.

On January 5, 2020, unidentified persons entered the JNU campus and attacked students protesting a fee hike. Former JNUSU president N. Sai Balaji said members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad were behind the attack and that the Delhi police were yet to start an inquiry.