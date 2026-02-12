MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kanpur Lamborghini crash: Tobacco baron’s son Shivam Mishra gets bail hours after arrest

Police arrested Mishra and produced him before the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate around 10 am

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 12.02.26, 04:33 PM
Shivam Mishra, centre, son of local tobacco baron K K Mishra, being produced at a court after his arrest in connection with the high-profile Lamborghini crash that left several people injured on the VIP Road earlier this week, in Kanpur, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. PTI

Shivam Mishra, son of local tobacco baron K. K. Mishra, was granted bail on Thursday, hours after his arrest in connection with the high-profile Lamborghini crash on VIP Road in Kanpur earlier this week that left several people injured.

Police arrested Mishra and produced him before the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate around 10 am. Investigators sought 14 days' judicial custody.

Anant Sharma, counsel for the accused, said the court did not allow it and instead granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 20,000.

