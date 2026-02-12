Kanpur Lamborghini crash: Tobacco baron’s son Shivam Mishra gets bail hours after arrest

Shivam Mishra, son of local tobacco baron K. K. Mishra, was granted bail on Thursday, hours after his arrest in connection with the high-profile Lamborghini crash on VIP Road in Kanpur earlier this week that left several people injured.

Police arrested Mishra and produced him before the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate around 10 am. Investigators sought 14 days' judicial custody.

Anant Sharma, counsel for the accused, said the court did not allow it and instead granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 20,000.