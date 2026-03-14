‘Sarkar 4’ in the works, Ram Gopal Varma confirms at Red Lorry Film Festival

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is currently working on the fourth part of his Sarkar franchise, he confirmed at the Red Lorry Film Festival in Mumbai on Saturday.

Directed by Varma, Sarkar follows Subhash Nagre (“Sarkar”), a powerful, righteous, but feared Mumbai leader running a parallel government. The story centres around a conspiracy by enemies to frame him for a politician’s murder, leading to his arrest and his son Shankar taking over, eliminating threats and restoring his father’s reputation.

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Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles, the first part came out in 2005, with its sequels titled Sarkar Raj and Sarkar 3 releasing in 2008 and 2017, respectively.

Actors Supriya Pathak, Kay Kay Menon, Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh played key roles in the film franchise.

“I’m also making Sarkar 4. But after I made that statement, you also have to know the old English saying, the proof of the pudding is in eating. So, whether I do it or not, we see that at the end of the year,” Varma said at the film festival.

At the event, the filmmaker attended the screening of his movie Shiva. He also has the thriller film Syndicate in the pipeline.

“After a long time, I came back to Bombay recently and I took the decision to do a film, Syndicate, which might seem very high handed. I decided to wash away all my sins and shock everybody (with my filmmaking),” the 63-year-old director said.

The veteran filmmaker went candid about his successes and failures in the industry. Acknowledging his “arrogance” and “carelessness” while calling himself a “thick skin guy”, Varma said that nothing bothers him.

“Arrogance is about taking it for granted that I can do this with my left hand, carelessness is about not bothering about the consequences. I think inherently that is the same reason my good films also came (about),” Varma said.

“Because I didn't care about how films should be made and to follow a pattern in terms of casting or the subject matters I choose, so, the good and bad also came from the same source,” he added.