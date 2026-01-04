Sara Arjun thanks audience, calls them her ‘strongest Dhurandhars’ for the film’s success

Actress Sara Arjun on Sunday thanked audiences for the success of Dhurandhar, saying viewers were her ‘strongest dhurandhars’ for proving that cinema and long-form storytelling continues to resonate despite perceptions of shrinking attention spans.

In a note shared on Instagram, Sara credited the audience for carrying the film forward with their support. “For a long time, there has been a narrative that audiences no longer have the patience for long-form storytelling… But you proved otherwise,” she wrote.

The 20-year-old-actress said that the film’s journey was driven entirely by audience support: “The journey of Dhurandhar has been what it is because of you. Every bit of love, every moment you showed up, carried this film forward”.

“As artists and makers, we can control every part of the process, but we have no control over the audience and that’s beautiful.” She added that when a connection with the audience is formed, “it is one of the most fulfilling feelings in the world,” she added.

“I am only just beginning, and to receive this kind of encouragement so early… strengthens me,” she wrote, describing the response as overwhelming and humbling.

Sara stressed that the film’s success belonged to its makers. “To see that you truly felt it, that the story reached you, is a victory I don’t take credit for. That credit belongs to the makers,” she said, adding that she was grateful to have been part of the project.

“Thank you for making me feel seen, supported, and loved,” she signed off, adding, “I’m the youngest on the team, but I’m taking the liberty of thanking you on behalf of all of us”.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller based in Pakistan headlined by Ranveer Singh as an Indian intelligence operative who infiltrates the mafia gang in Lyari. Sara plays his love interest in the film.

The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal.