Sanjay Dutt-starrer ‘Aakhri Sawal’ to hit theatres in May

Sanjay Dutt starrer "Aakhri Sawal", directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang, is set to make its debut in theatres on May 15, the makers announced on Thursday.

The makers unveiled a new poster, accompanied by the tagline "The Question India Never Stopped Asking." The film, presented by Nikhil Nanda and Dhanraj Nathwani and produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt under the banners of Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures and Neem Tree Entertainment, also features Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury and Neetu Chandra.

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"Aakhri Sawal" is based on the 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, and promises to explore aspects of the organisation's history and philosophy that have largely remained unknown to wider audiences.

Warang, who made his directorial debut with the Marathi-language drama "Picasso" in 2021, received a Special Mention at the 67th National Film Awards. His previous works include "Deja Vu", "Prem Pratha Dhumshan" and "Piccolo".

The story, screenplay and dialogues of "Aakhri Sawal" are written by Utkarsh Naithani. The film is co-produced by Puneet Nanda, Dr Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey and Ujjwal Anand.





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