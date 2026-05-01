Iran has submitted a fresh proposal to the US to end the two-month war as the Strait of Hormuz, the world's key sea route in the Persian Gulf, remains blocked for petroleum trade, but US President Donald Trump said he is "not satisfied".

“They want to make a deal, I'm not satisfied with it, so we'll see what happens. At this moment, I'm not satisfied with what they're offering,” Trump told reporters Friday at the White House.

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The new proposal came amid Trump's claims that Iran was dying to make a deal to end the war as its economy was in dire straits after Washington unleashed Economic Fury against Tehran.

No details were immediately available about the new proposal by Iran.

Earlier, Tehran had offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war, but wanted to postpone the negotiations on its nuclear programme to a later date.

Trump did not elaborate on what he saw as the latest proposal's shortcomings. “They're asking for things I can't agree to,” he said as he left for Florida.

The US President said negotiations were on the phone with Iran, brushing aside questions on whether his envoys will travel to Pakistan.

He expressed frustration with Iran's leadership, describing it as fractured.

"It's a very disjointed leadership. They all want to make a deal, but they're all messed up,” Trump said.

On his meeting with Central Command commander Brad Cooper, Trump said he was examining options, but would prefer negotiations.

"There are options. Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of them and finish them forever or do we want to try and make a deal?... on a human basis, I'd prefer (a deal)," Trump said.

Trump had rejected the proposal and had asked negotiators to insert the nuclear issue back into the draft text, Axios reported, quoting a source with knowledge .

According to Axios, one of the amendments included a demand that Iran commit not to try to move any enriched uranium out of its bombed nuclear facilities, or restart any activity at those sites, as long as negotiations continue.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly told Fox News Digital on Friday that President Trump has been clear that Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon, and negotiations continue to ensure the short- and long-term national security of the United States.

Kelly's remark came in response to the White House being asked about reports that Iran has delivered its latest negotiation plan to Pakistan regarding an end to the conflict with the US.

We do not detail private diplomatic conversations, Kelly added.

Iran had effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz shortly after the US-Israel war on Iran began on February 28. Since the ceasefire was announced on April 8, the US has blocked shipping to and from Iran through the Strait.

Oil prices climbed to a wartime high on Thursday to USD 114.70 per barrel before sliding back to USD 107 and later settling at USD 110.40.

Amid the impact of Economic Fury, Iran's currency has hit an all-time low. The Iranian people deserve a new era, which the corrupt and shambolic Iranian regime cannot provide, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

He said that with their oil industry closing and their currency plummeting, it is past time for the Iranian regime to concede that the people of Iran deserve much better than the ruins of their current regime can provide.

It is very difficult for rats in a sewer pipe to know what's going on in the outside world, Bessent said.

He asserted that the United States has complete control of the Strait of Hormuz; there is a hard currency, i.e. US dollar shortage in Iran.

Bessent claimed that food and gasoline rationing are in place in Iran, and the entire international community has turned against Tehran.

The BLOCKADE will continue, until there is pre-February 27 Freedom of Navigation, the US Treasury Secretary said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.