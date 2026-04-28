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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 28 April 2026

Punjab Kings taste defeat for the first time in IPL 2026, Rajsthan Royals clinch 6 wicket-win

The Royals then put up a collective batting effort to overhaul the target with four balls to spare

PTI Published 28.04.26, 11:19 PM
Riyan Parag walks off the ground

Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag walks off the ground after his dismissal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, in Mullanpur, Tuesday, April 28, 2026. PTI

Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Invited to bat, opener Prabhsimran Singh scored 59 up front while Marcus Stoinis provided the final flourish with an unbeaten 62 off 22 balls as Punjab Kings posted 222 for 4.

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The Royals then put up a collective batting effort to overhaul the target with four balls to spare.

Earlier, leg spinner Yash Punja picked up two wickets for the visitors.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 222 for 4 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 59, Marcus Stoinis 62 not out; Yash Punja 2/41).

Rajasthan Royals: 228 for 4 in 19.2 overs (Yashasvi Jasiwal 51, Donovan Ferreira 52 not out; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/36)

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