Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman return as witches in ‘Practical Magic 2’, trailer out

The Owens sisters are set to return to the big screen with Practical Magic 2, a sequel to the 1998 cult favourite Practical Magic, nearly three decades after the original film’s release.

The upcoming film is directed by Susanne Bier and written by Akiva Goldsman and Georgia Pritchett. It is based on The Book of Magic, the final novel in Alice Hoffman’s Practical Magic series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set 25 years after the events of the first film, the sequel follows sisters Sally and Gillian, reprised by Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, who continue to practise magic in Massachusetts alongside their aunts Frances and Jet, played by Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest.

The family, however, remains burdened by a longstanding curse affecting their love lives.

The narrative shifts focus to the next generation, with Sally’s daughters — played by Joey King and Maisie Williams — now taking on a more prominent role.

As Sally’s daughters begin to develop their powers, long-buried family secrets resurface, prompting three generations of Owens women to confront their ancestral curse. Their journey spans from Massachusetts to the United Kingdom.

The teaser trailer features callbacks to the original film, including Harry Nilsson’s song Coconut, which plays during the midnight margaritas scene. It also introduces new characters, with Lee Pace appearing as a companion to the sisters during their travels.

Practical Magic 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on September 11.