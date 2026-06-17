Sanchita Ugale’s father alleges the actress was facing harassment before death

Television actress Sanchita Ugale had been struggling with depression and was facing harassment in the days leading up to her death, her father Machhindra Ugale has alleged, as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her alleged suicide at her Mumbai-area residence.

Sanchita, known for her roles in television shows such as Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya, was found dead on June 14 at her apartment in Nalasopara East. She was 26.

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“Upset to wo rehti hi thi. Usne humein wajah batayi nahi, bas itna hi, par wo upset rehti thi. Matlab woh jab acche mood mein hoti thi, tab bhi achanak depression mein chali jaati thi. Yeh baat humare dhyaan mein aayi thi, aur isi liye hum uske saath roz aana-jaana karte the. Bas utna hi waqt, samjho ki aadha ghanta hum uske saath nahi the, wo hamari galti samjho. Lekin wo itne depression mein chali gayi, yeh humein maloom nahi tha ki wo aisa kadam utha legi,” Machhindra said in an interview to NDTV.

He further alleged that his daughter had been subjected to harassment.

“Baatcheet ki thi, par use torture kiya ja raha tha. Use koi na koi paison ko lekar ya kisi na kisi baat ko lekar maang karke, use torture aur hammering kar hi raha tha. Kisi na kisi maamle mein yeh ho hi raha tha. Matlab, wo baat ab mere saamne saaf hogi hi, par nishchit roop se aisa ho raha tha. Prashasan se maang bas ek hi hai ki meri beti ke saath jo bhi galat hua hai, use nyaay milna chahiye,” he said.

According to police, the incident took place between 7pm and 7.30pm on June 14 at Sai Santoshi Building in Achole village, Nalasopara East. Officials said Sanchita was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom using a saree. The room was reportedly locked from the inside.

Family members rushed her to a Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation hospital, where doctors declared her dead after examination.