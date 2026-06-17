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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 17 June 2026

‘Haunted 3D’, ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ perform better than ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ on Day 5

Vikram Bhatt’s horror thriller has already grossed over Rs 15 crore in India while Imtiaz Ali’s period drama is eyeing the Rs 10-crore mark

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.06.26, 11:57 AM
‘Haunted 3D’, ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’

‘Haunted 3D’, ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ File Picture

Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past and Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga continued to outperform competitors Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Governor at the Indian box office on Day 5, trade figures show.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past collected Rs 2 crore nett on Tuesday, despite a reduction in the number of shows. The film's total India collection now stands at Rs 13.35 crore nett (Rs 15.67 crore gross).

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Meanwhile, Main Vaapas Aaunga witnessed growth on Tuesday following a weak Monday performance. Driven by positive word of mouth, the Vedang Raina and Sharvari-starrer earned Rs 1.65 crore nett on its fifth day. The film's total domestic collection has reached Rs 8.30 crore nett (Rs 9.88 crore nett).

In contrast, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata continued to struggle despite receiving positive reviews. The Kangana Ranaut-led film collected Rs 65 lakh on Tuesday, matching its Monday earnings. Its five-day nett collection stands at Rs 5.55 crore, while gross earnings have reached Rs 6.60 crore.

Governor, starring Manoj Bajpayee, recorded decline in collections on Day 5. The political drama earned Rs 46 lakh on Tuesday. After five days in theatres, the film's nett collection stands at Rs 4.41 crore, while its gross total has reached Rs 5.26 crore.

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