India’s defence production hits record Rs 1.78 lakh crore in FY26, up 15.6%

India's defence production reached an all-time high of Rs 1.78 lakh crore in the financial year 2025-26, marking a significant milestone for the country's push towards self-reliance in the defence sector, the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

The latest production figure reflects a 15.6 per cent increase from Rs 1.54 lakh crore recorded in 2024-25. It also represents a sharp rise of 110 per cent compared with Rs 84,643 crore in 2020-21, highlighting the rapid expansion of India's domestic defence manufacturing capabilities.

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh credited the achievement to the coordinated efforts of government agencies and industry stakeholders involved in the sector.

"The remarkable rise" in India's defence production in recent years is the result of the collective efforts of the Department of Defence Production and all other stakeholders, he said.

Calling the growth a reflection of the sector's strengthening foundation, Singh said, "This upward trajectory is a clear indicator of the country's expanding defence industrial base."

The minister expressed confidence that the momentum would continue, driven by policy measures aimed at boosting indigenous manufacturing and exports.

"With sustained policy support, several new initiatives, increased private sector participation, and growing export capabilities, the defence production sector is poised for continued acceleration in the years ahead," he said.