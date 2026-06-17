Hailee Steinfeld leads Disney’s new animated adventure ‘Hexed’, teaser out

Walt Disney has released the teaser for its upcoming animated feature Hexed, offering a first look at a fantasy adventure involving a teenager who discovers magical powers and uncovers secrets that could impact witches everywhere.

The film, scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 25, follows Billie Doe, a young girl whose life is transformed after she unexpectedly discovers magical abilities and is transported to Hexe, a mysterious realm inhabited by witches.

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The teaser opens with Billie arriving at school as she says, “My whole life, I felt like there was something wrong with me”. As she walks through the hallways, fellow students stare and whisper about her.

The clip then shows Billie hiding in a bathroom stall while finishing an essay demanded by her teacher. Events take a supernatural turn when a bracelet featuring a purple stone breaks from her wrist. As she reaches for it, sparks emerge from her fingers and the bracelet flies back into her hand.

Confused by the incident, Billie inadvertently causes chaos in the restroom. The school's principal witnesses the destruction, leading to her expulsion.

Back home, Billie attempts to recreate the powers she displayed at school. After several failed attempts, her hand begins sparking once again, opening a portal that pulls her into another world.

In the new realm, Billie encounters a large talking book and a quill that asks her, “Do you have traits that one might describe as strange or freakish or difficult?” Billie declines to answer.

The book then introduces her to “Hexe, the world of witches”. As Billie explores the magical land, she learns more about her abilities and embarks on a journey that appears tied to long-hidden family secrets.

The teaser concludes with Billie embracing her destiny. “Maybe I'm meant for something more,” she says as she uses her powers against dark forces threatening the realm.

Hexed is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn — whose previous Disney credits include Frozen, Moana and Zootopia — alongside Jason Hand, who directed Moana 2. Josie Trinidad serves as co-director, while Roy Conli and Yvett Merino are producers.

Oscar-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld voices Billie. Steinfeld is known for playing Kate Bishop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and for voicing Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen in the Spider-Verse films. She most recently appeared in Ryan Coogler's Sinners.

The voice cast also includes Rashida Jones, Stephen Fry and Tracey Ullman.