Pentagon renames ‘Indo-Pacific Command’ to ‘US Pacific Command’ after eight-year gap

The United States has restored the name of the US Indo-Pacific Command to US Pacific Command, reversing an eight-year-old rebranding decision, according to the Department of Defence.

The Pentagon said the move was taken to honour the command’s long-standing legacy and historical roots dating back to its establishment in 1947 under then-President Harry Truman.

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The US Pacific Command extends “from the US West Coast to India’s western border.”

“Originally established on January 1, 1947, by President Harry S. Truman, the command operated under the USPACOM banner for over 70 years, standing as the oldest and largest of the United States' unified combatant commands,” the Department of Defence said in a statement.

The command was renamed US Indo-Pacific Command in 2018 during the first term of President Donald Trump.

Explaining the reversal, the Pentagon said: “Restoring the legacy USPACOM designation honours the command’s deep historical roots, fostering a sense of pride and collective spirit among all who serve in the Pacific.”

It added: “From its critical role in establishing the post-WWII regional security architecture to its coordination of joint forces during the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and countless humanitarian operations, the USPACOM namesake carries decades of military heritage and enduring regional partnerships.”

The Department of Defence said USPACOM’s area of responsibility — spanning “from the waters off the West Coast of the United States to the western border of India” — remains unchanged.

It also clarified that the command’s core mission and commitment to maintaining a free and open theatre with allies and partners remain intact.

The change in 2018, under then-Defence Secretary James Mattis, had been intended to reflect growing strategic linkages between the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

At that time, Mattis had described the command as stretching “from Bollywood to Hollywood, and from penguins to polar bears,” noting its role in America’s national defence strategy.