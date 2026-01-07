Samantha Ruth Prabhu drops first-look poster from second production venture ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped her first-look poster from her second production venture Maa Inti Bangaram on Wednesday.

The poster shows Samantha looking fierce in a sari and tousled hair. The actress stands inside a bus in the visual.

Samantha also shared that the trailer of the BV Nandini Reddy directorial will drop on January 9. Maa Inti Bangaram is created by Raj Nidimoru and backed by Samantha’s home banner Tralala Moving Pictures.

Actor Gulshan Devaiah is set to make his Telugu cinema debut with the upcoming film.

Further details about the storyline and release date of the film are yet to be announced.

Samantha’s maiden production venture, Subham, hit theatres on May 9 last year. The 38-year-old actress launched her home banner Tra-la-la Moving Pictures in December 2023. She is also part of the upcoming Netflix fantasy action series Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom.

Samantha and Raj tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 1 last year. The wedding took place at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.