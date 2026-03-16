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regular-article-logo Monday, 16 March 2026

Salman Khan’s ‘Battle of Galwan’ renamed as ‘Maatrubhumi’

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the upcoming war drama also stars Chitrangda Singh

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.03.26, 03:33 PM
‘Maatrubhumi’ poster

‘Maatrubhumi’ poster Instagram

Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan has been renamed as Maatrubhumi, the actor said on Monday.

“May War Rest In Peace,” he captioned a new poster on Instagram.

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Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi will follow the clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the Sino-Indian border in 2020. According to a teaser dropped by the makers on Salman’s 60th birthday in December last year, the storyline revolves around “a battle fought 15,000 feet above sea level”.

Salman Khan plays Col. Bikkumalla Santosh Babu in the upcoming film, which also stars Chitrangda Singh.

The film revolves around the May 2020 military standoff in eastern Ladakh, which was followed by the Galwan Valley clashes in June that year. Col Babu, along with 19 other soldiers from the 16 Bihar Regiment, laid down his life in the confrontation. He was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, India’s second-highest wartime gallantry honour.

In January this year, Maatrubhumi, the first track from the war drama, was dropped by the makers. Himesh Reshammiya composed the music for Maatrubhumi, with vocals by Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and Master Mani Dharamkot.

Maatrubhumi, produced by Salman Khan and his mother Salma Khan, is scheduled to release on April 17.

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