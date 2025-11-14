‘Bhai ki baat alag hai’: Salman Khan flaunts his flexibility ahead of 60th birthday, fans go gaga

Ahead of his 60th birthday, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan dropped a picture of him stretching his leg while gearing up for a show during Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded event in Doha.

In the picture shared on Friday, the 59-year-old actor can be seen flaunting his flexibility in a grey T-shirt and black jeans. He stretches one of his legs and rests it on a crew member’s shoulder — an act that has sent the internet into a frenzy. He captioned it, “Aahhhhaaa.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans couldn’t keep calm in the comments section. “Bhai nice fitness,” one of them wrote. “Flexing!” another fan commented, gushing over the actor. “Bhai ki baat alag hain,” came another comment.

More reactions poured in, with many internet users lauding the actor for his flexibility and fitness despite his age. “Bhai to bhai hai majak thodi hai,” one wrote. “SK is the best,” another fan posted.

Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded is set to take place in Doha’s Asian Town Amphitheatre on Friday at 6.30pm IST. As usual, it will feature several celebrities, stage performances and dance acts.

Apart from Salman, the event will also feature Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Prabhu Deva, Stebin Ben and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The event is produced by Sohail Khan Entertainment and JA Events. Actresses Jacqueline and Tamannaah joined the crew in Doha on Thursday.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in Sikander. He is next going to star in Battle Of Galwan, which also features Chitrangda Singh, Abhilash Chaudhary, Ankur Bhatia and others.