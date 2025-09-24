‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’: Salman and Aamir Khan unfiltered in Episode 1

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan wishes to embrace fatherhood someday, he said in a promo of the Prime Video show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, where he appeared with his Andaz Apna Apna co-star Aamir Khan.

The first episode of the celebrity talk show will drop on the streamer on September 25.

What starts with laughter and throwbacks quickly spirals into heartfelt revelations, with Aamir admitting he was judgemental towards Salman, and the latter revealing his wish of being a father someday.

Salman kicks things off with a throwback, joking about how he and Aamir apparently went to school together but barely remembers it.

Furthermore, Aamir reveals how he and Salman bonded when Salman first visited his place for dinner.

“Actually, I think it happened when I went through my divorce with Reena. You remember? You had come over for dinner, and that’s when Salman and I first actually connected properly. Because before that I used to feel ki bhai time pe nahi aata, humko bohot problem hoti thi, Andaz Apna Apna mein (I used to feel he doesn’t come on time, we often faced problems during the shooting of Andaz Apna Apna),” Aamir said.

Aamir further confesses to being judgmental, saying, “I want to say something. Salman mein bohot judgemental tha yaar, shuru shuru mein na. I was very hard as a person.”

Amid all the friendly fire between the two Khans, Salman slips in a candid peek into his past relationships. He says, “When a partner grows more than the other partner, that is when the differences start coming in; that’s when the insecurity starts setting in, so they both need to grow together. Both need to get off each other’s backs. I believe that.”

When Aamir questions Salman about his relationships, he says, “Yaar nahi jama toh nahi jama. (If it didn’t work, it just didn’t work out.) If there is anyone to blame, I am the one to blame.” He even shares his wish of having a child someday: “Children, I will have, one day, soon.” He continued, “It’s just that eventually one will have kids, but let’s see.”

Conceptualised and produced by Banijay Asia, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle will be streaming in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, with new episodes every Thursday.