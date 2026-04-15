‘Saiyaara’ star Aneet Padda to reunite with Ahaan Panday, Mohit Suri for YRF-backed romantic drama

Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda has reunited with co-star Ahaan Panday and filmmaker Mohit Suri for a Yash Raj Films-backed romantic drama, the production house confirmed in a statement.

“Coming back with the same team from Saiyaara feels incredibly special, maybe it was always written in the stars. Reuniting... Coming back home, but with a renewed creative hunger. This time I feel like a newcomer... excited, anxious about this story and I hope my music will again touch people like I have always strived for through my films,” Suri said in the statement, according to a report by news agency PTI.

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Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said their collaboration with Suri is built on a shared creative pulse. “With Mohit, it's never just about making a film — it's about chasing a feeling, a piece of music, a moment that lingers long after the screen fades to black. Saiyaara was one such moment that we will cherish forever. As we come together again, we’re searching for something even more honest, more vulnerable and more enduring with our second collaboration,” he added.

Saiyaara hit theatres on 18 July, 2025. The film revolves around the love story of struggling singer Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday) and lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). Saiyaara marked Panday’s big Bollywood debut.

The romantic musical drama, currently streaming on Netflix, made waves at the box office as well as music charts globally. It grossed over Rs 500 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.

While Padda is set to star in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe’s upcoming film Shakti Shalini, Panday is currently shooting for filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s next directorial.