‘Emily must live on forever’: Fans react to Lily Collins-starrer ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 6 end

Lily Collins-starrer Netflix romantic comedy series Emily in Paris will conclude with its sixth season, the actress announced on social media Thursday.

With production on season six now underway in Greece, Collins, in a video shared by the streamer on Instagram, said that the upcoming instalment would offer fans everything they love about the show while bringing Emily’s journey to a close.

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Highlighting moments from the previous seasons and offering behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets during the shoot, Collins wrapped up the video saying, “Our entire cast and crew are pouring our hearts into making this a fantastic farewell season. I can’t wait for all the magic ahead and to celebrate our final season with you in the most chic way yet.”

“From bonjour to au revoir. The final season has arrived,” reads the caption.

Following the announcement, fans on social media reacted with disappointment over the series coming to an end.

An X user expressed mixed emotions over the announcement that Emily in Paris will conclude with its sixth season, calling it a “phenomenal run” for the Netflix comedy.

“Emily in Paris coming to an end after season 6 feels like the perfect time to wrap it up. It gave us so much fun fashion drama and lighthearted moments over the years. Gonna miss that Paris vibe,” tweeted another user.

Disappointed with the announcement, another user on X said, “Final season?? Nooooooo Emily must live on forever! Traveling the Europe, single, married, kids etc!! I need to live through her fashion and hot man problems.”

Emily in Paris Season 5 premiered on December 18, 2025.

The fifth instalment of Emily in Paris saw Emily head to Rome for work, where she was tasked with launching an Agence Grateau office. It is there that she begins a romance with luxury fashion heir Marcello Muratori (Eugenio Franceschini).

Torn between Italy and France, she ultimately chose her career in Paris over a quieter life in Marcello’s village of Solitano, even as his journey culminated in a successful solo debut in Venice that earned him control of his family’s cashmere business.

“The upcoming season will follow in the well-heeled footsteps of Season 5, which saw Emily take a bit of a Roman holiday. In Rome, she’s romanced by Italian cashmere heir Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) — naturally! — before realizing her heart yearns for the home she built in Paris,” reads the synopsis of the latest instalment on Tudum.

It further reads, “Meanwhile, Emily’s best friend, Mindy, gets engaged to her own fashion designer beau, Nicolas de Léon (Paul Forman) — but has a spark with Alfie (Laviscount) that can’t seem to be extinguished.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, series creator Darren Star in a statement said, “Making Emily in Paris with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime. As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us.”

“We can’t wait to share this last chapter with you. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have Emily in Paris,” he added.

Emily in Paris also stars Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Bruno Gouery and Samuel Arnold in key roles. Further details about the cast and release date of Season 6 are still under wraps.