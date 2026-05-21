‘Game of Thrones’s’ coffee cup gaffe to ‘Downton Abbey’s’ time-travelling water bottle: Six accidental advertising moments before Modi’s Melody gift

A single unscripted moment can sometimes achieve what multi-crore advertising campaigns cannot — catapult a brand into global conversation overnight.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent gift of Melody chocolates to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his Rome visit — and the resulting buzz around Parle — is only the latest reminder of how virality can unexpectedly boost a brand’s visibility. In fact, investors briefly sent shares of Parle Industries up nearly five per cent despite the company having no connection with the popular candy.

ADVERTISEMENT

From stray coffee cups to hilarious movie bloopers, pop culture is full of moments where accidents turned into marketing gold. At times, however, the unexpected attention also triggered real-world fallout — including sharp dips in stock prices and investor panic. Here are some of the most memorable examples.

How ‘Game of Thrones’ accidentally gave Starbucks billions in publicity

In 2019, a stray coffee cup left on the set of Game of Thrones became one of television’s most viral blunders. The disposable cup (spotted during a feast scene in Season 8 Episode 4 The Last of the Starks) sat right in front of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), sending fans into a meme frenzy online.

Though HBO later clarified that the cup came from local craft services and not Starbucks, viewers instantly associated it with the coffee giant. The hashtag #Starkbucks exploded across social media, reportedly generating billions of dollars in equivalent advertising value through memes, news coverage and online chatter.

HBO later digitally erased the cup from streaming versions and joked that “Daenerys had ordered herbal tea.” But by then, Starbucks had already received Super Bowl-level publicity — without spending a rupee on product placement.

Reddit

The ‘Braveheart’ baseball cap gaffe

One of cinema’s funniest continuity errors appears in Mel Gibson’s 1995 medieval epic Braveheart. During a chaotic battle scene set in 13th-century Scotland, eagle-eyed viewers spotted something hilariously out of place — a modern baseball cap in the background.

The blink-and-miss error became a cult favourite online long before viral reels and TikTok edits existed. It regularly appeared in movie-goof compilations and internet forums, encouraging viewers to rewatch scenes just to spot the accidental cameo.

Though the cap’s brand was never identifiable, the blooper accidentally gave modern sportswear one of the strangest appearances in film history. The error unintentionally highlighted sports headwear and street fashion in the most jarringly historical setting.

Reddit

‘Downton Abbey’ and the ‘time-travelling’ water bottle

A promotional image for Downton Abbey went viral in 2014 after fans spotted a modern plastic water bottle sitting on a mantelpiece behind two elegantly dressed characters in a lavish 1920s-style room.

The accidental “time-travelling” prop quickly became internet comedy gold. Instead of ignoring the mistake, the makers of Downton Abbey leaned into the joke, using the viral moment to auction a special Downton Abbey-themed water bottle in support of the humanitarian charity WaterAid.

The hilarious blunder also accidentally generated a massive wave of free publicity for the period drama.

Facebook/Downtown Abbey

When one fictional heart attack sparked real-world panic for Peloton investors

Peloton’s stock tumbled more than 11 per cent in December 2021 after HBO Max’s And Just Like That… shocked viewers by killing off Mr. Big (Chris Noth) moments after he completed a 45-minute session on a Peloton bike.

The company had approved the use of its equipment and even featured real-life Peloton instructor Jess King in the episode. What it reportedly did not know was that Chris Noth’s iconic character would suffer a fatal heart attack immediately afterward.

The episode triggered online panic and wiped billions off Peloton’s market value almost overnight. Within 48 hours, the company responded with a tongue-in-cheek ad created with Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort agency, featuring Chris Noth alive and well, toasting to “new beginnings.”

Despite the clever PR recovery, Peloton was already struggling with slowing demand as the pandemic-era home fitness boom began to fade, and the company’s stock continued to face broader market pressures in the months that followed.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Coke snub that shook the market

During a Euro 2020 press conference in 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo casually moved two Coca-Cola bottles away from him, held up a bottle of water and said, “Agua!”

The brief gesture instantly went viral, dominating headlines and memes worldwide. But the impact was not just online. Trade reports suggested that Coca-Cola’s stock dipped by 1.6 per cent shortly after markets opened, temporarily wiping out nearly USD 4 billion in market value.

The moment quickly became a textbook example of the power celebrity influence can wield over even the world’s biggest brands.

The crew member who accidentally boarded the ‘Black Pearl’

One of the most famous bloopers in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) features a modern crew member accidentally appearing in an otherwise perfectly crafted pirate world.

In a wide shot aboard the Black Pearl, just behind Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow, viewers can spot a man calmly standing at the edge of the frame wearing a tan cowboy hat, sunglasses and a plain white T-shirt — looking entirely out of place in the 18th-century setting.

Over time, the mistake became beloved internet trivia and fodder for memes. The blooper is often wrongly remembered as featuring an “Adidas logo”, but that myth has long been debunked. Still, the accidental cameo remains one of those cinematic mistakes fans continue hunting for during rewatches.

Though the memorable blunder generated rewatches for the film, there was no measurable market impact on Adidas or Disney stock.