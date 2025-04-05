Manoj Kumar and Dilip Kumar bonded over food and shayari, says Saira Banu

Veteran actress Saira Banu on Friday reminisced about the time when actor Manoj Kumar had decided to shelve the iconic classic film Purab Aur Paschim if she was not involved in the project.

In a heartfelt tribute to the late actor, who passed away on April 4 at the age of 87, Banu said, “Soon after my very first film, I began receiving numerous offers. Among them was Shaadi, a film that holds a special place in my heart. It was here that I was paired opposite Manoj ji for the very first time. I was such a shy and reserved young girl back then, and I had this peculiar habit of being extremely awkward on set, especially during romantic scenes. But Manoj ji, with his quiet understanding and immense grace, would simply walk away from the set whenever my solo shots were being filmed just so I could feel at ease.”

Sharing a video carrying black-and-white pictures of Manoj Kumar from the film sets and also glimpses of the duo along with veteran star Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu reminisced about the bond Manoj Kumar and Dilip Kumar shared.

She mentioned that their connection revolved around cooking together, flying kites, and spending hours reciting shayari.

She even wrote about how Manoj Kumar used to mimic Dilip Kumar’s mannerisms unknowingly, which the latter even acknowledged.

“Manoj ji, quite unknowingly, began imitating Sahib’s mannerisms. Sahib, with a twinkle in his eye, gently said to him, ‘Yaar tu meri tarah shots kar le, main kuch aur tareeka nikaalta hoon.’ Oh, how we all laughed. It was a moment filled with such warmth and camaraderie,” the 80-year-old actress wrote.

Manoj Kumar, who was popularly known for his iconic roles in patriotic films delivered a powerful performance in the 1970 film Purab Aur Paschim, which was one of the standout successes of his career. However, Saira Banu revealed in her note that the film almost got shelved since the actress nearly decided to step out of the project due to her health issues.

She wrote, “Sahib and I had mutually decided that I would not continue my film career after our marriage. But prior to our wedding, I had already signed Purab Aur Paschim, in which I was to play a Westernised girl opposite Manoj ji. When the subject came up, Manoj ji was clear and resolute he said he would shelve the project altogether if Sahib didn’t permit me to work in it. And later, during the course of filming, when I fell seriously unwell, Sahib himself told Manoj ji that we would completely understand if he had to replace me. But Manoj ji, in a gesture I shall never forget, said softly yet firmly ‘I would rather shelve the film than cast someone else in Saira’s place.’ That rare kind of loyalty, respect, and affection, how does one even begin to thank someone for that.”

Saira Banu also shared fun anecdotes about the actor and his wife Shashi Goswami. She revealed that, unlike his fierce on-screen persona, Manoj Kumar was a gentleman in real life.

She concluded, “In the scene (from Balidaan), Manoj ji was to heroically snatch the whip and stand in front of me to protect me. But the moment the camera rolled, and the bandit came charging with the whip in the air, Manoj ji quickly ducked behind me instead! Oh, what a moment that was, we laughed until our sides ached.”

Manoj Kumar and Saira Banu worked together in the films Krishnan-Panju, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaadi among others. Manoj Kumar and Dilip Kumar worked in Aadmi.

Manoj Kumar, who was also known as ‘Bharat Kumar’ for his series of patriotic films such as Shaheed, Upkar and Purab Aur Paschim, died in a Mumbai hospital on Friday.