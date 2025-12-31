Anu Malik expects credit for ‘Sandeshe Aate Hain’ redux song ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ in ‘Border 2’

Bollywood music composer Anu Malik has said he expects to be credited in Border 2 for the new song Ghar Kab Aaoge, a recreated version of Sandese Aate Hain.

The teaser for Ghar Kab Aaoge was shared by the makers of Border 2 earlier this week. The song, recreated by Mithoon with additional lyrics by Manoj Muntashir, will drop on 2 January.

The original song Sandese Aate Hain was written by Javed Akhtar and composed by Anu Malik. The new song brings back Sonu Nigam, who sang the original, and also features Arijit Singh, along with Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh.

Speaking to PTI, Malik said he is confident that his contribution, along with Akhtar’s, will be acknowledged in the credits of the new film.

“I believe the song is recreated. I’m not a part of it. I’m sure they will give my name to it as I’ve created the song. They should because people know about our contribution, they can't get away. They can't make Border 2 without Sandese Aate Hai... Both Anu Malik and Javed Akhtar are up there (in their contribution), so they will have to put our name somewhere,” Malik said.

“I think it is going to be brilliant because Sonu is a fabulous singer. He is one of the best singers that we’ve today, and Arijit is a magical singer. So, it will be a magical combination of Arijit and Sonu together, but the tune is going to be Anu Malik. You can't get away from Anu Malik and Javed sahab, the song he has written is so great,” he said.

Sandese Aate Hain was originally sung by Sonu Nigam and Roopkumar Rathod and went on to become one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring patriotic songs.

“When I was offered a chance to do this, I gave it all that I had for my love for my country. I believe that there is no country better than India, and I’m not saying it because I am an Indian; I’m not saying other countries are bad,” Malik said.

The 1997 blockbuster Border was directed by JP Dutta and starred Sunny Deol in the lead, alongside Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty and Akshaye Khanna.

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. Produced by T-Series and JP Dutta’s J P Films, the film hits theatres on 23 January, 2026.