MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 31 December 2025

Nayanthara to play Ganga in Yash’s ‘Toxic’; first-look poster out

Also starring Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi, the upcoming film is set to release in theatres on 19 March, 2026

Entertainment Web Desk Published 31.12.25, 11:41 AM
Nayanthara

Nayanthara X

Tamil actress Nayanthara is set to play the role of Ganga in K.G.F star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, the makers announced on Wednesday.

“Introducing Nayanthara as GANGA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups #TOXIC #TOXICTheMovie,” Yash wrote alongside a poster featuring the actress.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster shows Nayanthara sporting a black asymmetrical outfit with a thigh-high slit, walking confidently while holding a gun, as uniformed men open ornate doors on either side.

Director Mohandas shared the Toxic poster on his Instagram story, praising Nayanthara’s remarkable performance and how her real personality aligned deeply with her character, calling her portrayal brilliant and expressing his admiration and friendship.

Previously, the makers revealed that actress Kiara Advani is set to play Nadia and Huma Qureshi to play Elizabeth in the upcoming film.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banner of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic also stars Akshay Oberoi in a key role.

A teaser of the film also dropped earlier this year which showed Yash smoking a cigar and stepping out of a sleek black car. Dressed in a crisp white suit and a stylish hat, he enters a pub. The teaser concludes with Yash pouring alcohol over a bar dancer.

Toxic is set to release in theatres on 19 March, 2026. It will clash with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2. The movie marks Yash’s first project since the release of KGF: Chapter 2, a superhit film from Prashanth Neel, which hit theatres in 2022.

RELATED TOPICS

Nayanthara Toxic Yash
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

As gold hits records, Indians opt for bars and coins over jewellery

Strong demand for safe-haven assets, US interest rate cuts and a weaker dollar drove global gold prices up 67% so far this year and saw them hitting a record high of $4,549.7 per troy ounce on December 26
A scene from the teaser of Battle of Galwan
Quote left Quote right

Film’s theme and timing are inappropriate... presents only one-sided Indian narrative

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT