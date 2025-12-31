Nayanthara to play Ganga in Yash’s ‘Toxic’; first-look poster out

Tamil actress Nayanthara is set to play the role of Ganga in K.G.F star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, the makers announced on Wednesday.

“Introducing Nayanthara as GANGA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups #TOXIC #TOXICTheMovie,” Yash wrote alongside a poster featuring the actress.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster shows Nayanthara sporting a black asymmetrical outfit with a thigh-high slit, walking confidently while holding a gun, as uniformed men open ornate doors on either side.

Director Mohandas shared the Toxic poster on his Instagram story, praising Nayanthara’s remarkable performance and how her real personality aligned deeply with her character, calling her portrayal brilliant and expressing his admiration and friendship.

Previously, the makers revealed that actress Kiara Advani is set to play Nadia and Huma Qureshi to play Elizabeth in the upcoming film.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banner of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic also stars Akshay Oberoi in a key role.

A teaser of the film also dropped earlier this year which showed Yash smoking a cigar and stepping out of a sleek black car. Dressed in a crisp white suit and a stylish hat, he enters a pub. The teaser concludes with Yash pouring alcohol over a bar dancer.

Toxic is set to release in theatres on 19 March, 2026. It will clash with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2. The movie marks Yash’s first project since the release of KGF: Chapter 2, a superhit film from Prashanth Neel, which hit theatres in 2022.