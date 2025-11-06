MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Where is Max’: Fans question Sadie Sink’s absence from fresh ‘Stranger Things’ S5 posters

The fifth and final season of the Duffer Brothers-created sci-fi series will premiere on Netflix on 27 November

Entertainment Web Desk Published 06.11.25, 12:36 PM
A still from ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 trailer

A still from ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 trailer YouTube

Netizens questioned the absence of Sadie Sink’s Max Mayfield from fresh Stranger Things Season 5 posters dropped by the makers on Thursday, ahead of the final instalment’s November 27 premiere on Netflix.

The posters feature prominent returning cast members, including Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers and Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler.

Additionally, the new visuals feature Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, and Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair.

The posters also feature three new characters — Nell Fisher’s Holly Wheeler, Jake Connelly’s Derek Turnbow and Linda Hamilton’s Dr. Kay.

“The countdown begins. This month we’re going on one last adventure together,” wrote streaming platform Netflix alongside the new posters.

Soon after the posters were dropped, netizens flooded the comment section of the post with questions about Max.

“Where is Max,” wrote one Instagram user. “Don't you think a person is missing whose name starts with M,” commented another fan. “Where's Sadie Sink,” wrote a third user.

The trailer of Stranger Things Season 5 dropped by makers on 30 October, however, featured Max in a comatose state following Vecna’s (Jamie Campbell Bower) attack in Season 4 finale.

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins during the 1980s, the sci-fi series created by Duffer brothers began in 2016 with the disappearance of Schnapp’s Will Byers in the pilot episode. This sparked a chain of events which culminated in Eleven defeating Vecna, the murderous antagonist from an alternate dimension, using telekinesis in the final episode of Season 4.

The fifth and final instalment of the Netflix supernatural series will include eight episodes. The first four episodes will release on 27 November, while episodes 5 to 7 will premiere on December 26. The finale will drop on New Year.

Netflix recently announced that the two-hour-long Stranger Things Season 5 finale will release theatrically in the US and Canada.

