Kiara Advani to play Nadia in ‘K.G.F’ star Yash’s upcoming film ‘Toxic’; first-look poster out

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the action drama is set to release on 19 March, 2026

Entertainment Web Desk Published 21.12.25, 12:36 PM
Kiara Advani in ‘Toxic’

Kiara Advani in ‘Toxic’ Instagram

Actress Kiara Advani is set to play Nadia in K.G.F star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, the makers announced on Sunday. The first-look poster of her character from the Geetu Mohandas directorial was also revealed.

The poster features Kiara in an off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit. The actress appears to be walking forward while gazing upward in a perplexed manner. Kohl-tinged tears streak Kiara’s face in the visual.

“Introducing Kiara Advani as NADIA in A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups,” reads the caption to the post.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banner of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic also stars Akshay Oberoi in a key role.

Earlier, the makers dropped a teaser of the film which showed Yash smoking a cigar and stepping out of a sleek black car. Dressed in a crisp white suit and a stylish hat, he enters a pub in the next scene. The teaser concludes with a sequence where Yash pours alcohol over a bar dancer.

Toxic is set to release in theatres on 19 March, 2026.

The movie marks Yash's first project since the release of KGF: Chapter 2, a superhit film from Prashanth Neel, which hit theatres in 2022.

