In pictures: Devotion and reflection mark Buddha Purnima across Kolkata

1 7 Images by Amit Datta and Soumyajit Dey

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Soft chants, the glow of oil lamps, and the fragrance of fresh flowers marked Buddha Purnima celebrations across Kolkata on Friday morning.

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Devotees gathered at temples to honour the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha.

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At the Nipponzan Myohoji Buddhist Temple in Dhakuria, the day began with prayers and drumbeats that echoed through the hall. Devotees sat cross-legged, facing an altar adorned with marigolds, fruits and incense.

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Offerings, from fruits to flowers, were placed on the altar by devotees

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Monks led the prayers, their steady chants creating a calm as visitors bowed their heads in silence.

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Across the city at the Mahabodhi Society near College Street, devotees queued up with offerings before statues of Buddha.

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The altar, covered in yellow cloth and scattered with blossoms, was the focal point of devotion.

RELATED TOPICS Buddha Purnima