Rosa Parks on Lisa’s lingerie? K-pop star’s controversial Met Gala outfit draws flak

K-pop star Lisa courted controversy by sporting lingerie that purportedly carried American activist Rosa Parks’ pictures at her Met Gala appearance on Tuesday (IST).

The Thai singer-rapper was spotted in a dramatic lacy blazer by Louis Vuitton at the event. Her ensemble featured mesh stockings, jewelled buttons and a monochromatic iteration of the brand’s ‘Speedy’ bag.

On Tuesday, Netizens were quick to spot purported photos of Rosa on Lisa’s lingerie. Pictures of the singer-actress soon went viral on social media, prompting debates on her fashion choices.

“Lisa’s MET GALA outfit was disgusting. Oh my God, how can someone be so ignorant and disgusting?” an X user wrote.

“Lisa is wearing an outfit to the Met Gala that’s supposed to “honour” black ppl, but she’s got rosa parks on her underwear,” wrote another X user.

Known as the mother of the civil rights movement in America, Rosa is a pivotal figure for the Black community in the US. She is known for not giving up her bus seat to a white passenger at Montgomery, Alabama back in 1955.

“Using Rosa Parks' image in this manner appears to be a blatant lack of respect and sensitivity towards her legacy and the struggles she faced during the Civil Rights Movement.Furthermore, it reinforces harmful racial stereotypes & undermines the progress made in combating racism,” wrote another X user.

“LISA from BLACKpink apologized to the black community at the MET GALA by wearing Rosa Parks’ face on her panties,” reads another post.

The theme for this year’s Met Gala was Black Dandyism. The event, held at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum, focused on menswear, particularly the influence of black men throughout history.

"The lace replicates elements of an artwork by the American artist Henry Taylor depicting portraits of figures who have been a part of the artist’s life,” Louis Vuitton wrote in a statement about Lisa’s outfit construction, as per The New York Times.

Lisa is a member of the K-pop girl band Blackpink, which also includes Jennie, Rose and Jisoo. The 28-year-old singer recently collaborated with American band Maroon 5 on the song Priceless. Recently, she dropped her debut solo album Alter Ego under her own record label LLOUD.

Lisa also made her acting debut with Season 3 of the Emmy-winning HBO series The White Lotus, which premiered on February 16.