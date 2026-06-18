Samantha Ruth Prabhu believes Vijay has always been more than just a hero in films

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has lauded Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for his transition from cinema to politics, saying his energy, presence and connect with people always indicated that he was destined for a larger role.

Samantha, who featured alongside Vijay in hits such as "Theri", "Mersal" and "Kaththi", shared a photo from her meeting with the Tamil Nadu CM on Wednesday. The 39-year-old actor said she felt an "immense sense of happiness" on arriving in the city as she was going to meet the chief minister.

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"I've always felt that Vijay sir was never meant to be just a hero on screen. His energy, his presence, and the way people respond to him always felt like he was meant for something bigger," the actor wrote.

Samantha said what inspires her most is Vijay's courage to step into a completely new arena after having already achieved success in another field.

"To leave behind what you have already mastered and take on a challenge where the stakes are so much higher. Not because it is easy, but because you believe you can make a difference," she said.

The actor said people are often called upon to do more in life and contribute to society, but only a few answer that call.

"I have a feeling Vijay sir will surprise even the people who already believe in him. Not because of the position he holds, but because of the intent with which he approaches it," she added.

Samantha wished Vijay strength, wisdom and courage, and said his journey should serve as an inspiration for young people.

"And for every young person watching, may this be a reminder that life can be so much bigger than the dream you started with," she wrote.

Vijay, one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars, entered politics by launching his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in 2024.

In the recently-held Tamil Nadu assembly elections, the TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats. Vijay was Vijay was sworn-in as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on May 10.

Samantha is currently promoting her new film "Maa Inti Bangaaram", an action drama that is set to be released in theatres on Friday.

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