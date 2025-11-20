Karan Johar on battling loneliness, a broken heart: ‘Rab ne vo jodi mere liye nahi banayi’

Bollywood filmmaker-producer Karan Johar opened up about dealing with loneliness and his search for companionship during his appearance on the latest episode of Sania Mirza’s podcast Serving It Up With Sania.

The conversation saw the two celebrities discuss the realities of raising children alone and the emotional gaps that linger behind the public spotlight.

Sania asked Johar how he feels about not having a partner. He responded, “I’m okay now. There was a point in time when I really wanted love. I wanted companionship, I wanted a relationship. And I went through all kinds of dynamics, a broken heart, and one-sided love. I even made a film on it. That was cathartic; it helped me heal.”

Johar added that friends often tell him to “put himself out there” or “go abroad” but he finds this advice impractical. “Go where? I live here, I have a mom and two kids. I have to live here. I’ve gone through those beats, and I do get lonely; it’s a reality. You get the loneliest in your highs, not your lows. Eating alone is another thing that makes you feel lonely.”

Though he says he has made peace with being single, Johar hasn’t ruled out finding love. He joked that he has his “arms wide like Shah Rukh Khan’s” if the right person comes along. “Rab ne vo jodi mere liye nahi banayi,” he quipped.

Johar lives in Mumbai with his mother, Hiroo Johar, and his twin children, Yash and Roohi, born through surrogacy. His most recent directorial was the 2023 hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.