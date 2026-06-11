Meet Shubham Sanjay Shevade, the Indian filmmaker who cast Inde Navarrette years before ‘Obsession’

Before she found success in Hollywood, American actress Inde Navarrette starred in an Indian filmmaker’s thesis project.

Navarrette is currently riding high on the success of Curry Barker’s Obsession. But long before the spotlight of mainstream Hollywood, one of her earliest acting assignments came through a short film written and directed by Shubham Sanjay Shevade.

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Titled Cross Words Together (2018), the film was Shevade’s thesis project while he was studying filmmaking in Los Angeles. A SAG-approved production, it explored the many dimensions of love through the lives of three women at different stages of life — a teenager discovering her first emotions, a pregnant married woman navigating relationships, and an elderly woman reflecting on love and companionship.

Shevade directing Navarrette on the set of 'Cross Words Together' (2018) Sourced by the correspondent

Navarrette played the teenage protagonist, a young girl trying to understand what love truly means.

“At the time, Inde auditioned for the role of the teenager, a young girl who is still trying to understand what love actually means. What stood out to me was her sincerity. She brought a natural innocence and emotional honesty to the character, which was exactly what the role required,” said Shevade.

The film eventually found a wider audience through Amazon Studios' Shorts program, where it streamed for several years.

“It was inspired by my own experiences at the time and was loosely based on Robert Sternberg's Triangular Theory of Love. More than anything, Cross Words Together reminds me of a period in my life when I was discovering my own voice as a filmmaker,” he said.

Although the two are no longer in touch, Shevade says he is delighted to see Navarrette's rise as an actor and remains open to working with her again.

“I'm genuinely happy to see her doing well. Looking back, I'm glad Cross Words Together became a small part of her journey. As for future collaborations, I'm always open to working with talented actors, whether they're established names or completely new discoveries,” he said.

Since then, Navarrette has steadily built her career with projects including Wander Darkly (2020), Trap House (2025) and, most recently, Obsession.

Shevade on the set of ‘A Trial Before Monsoon’ (2021) Sourced by the correspondent

Shevade’s own journey has been equally inspiring. The 30-year-old filmmaker has worked on acclaimed projects such as Peppermint (2019), Off-Road (2020), The Big Rant (2021) and A Trial Before Monsoon (2021).

Shevade’s 'Peppermint' explores an interracial love story Sourced by the correspondent

“Every project has taught me something different, but the journey from Nashik to Pune to Los Angeles and eventually back to India has probably shaped me more than any single film,” he said.

His latest milestone is his feature directorial debut, Magazine, which is currently enjoying a successful festival run, including a screening at Kolkata’s Nandan.

A poster of ‘Magazine’ Sourced by the correspondent

For Shevade, however, the film represents much more than a professional achievement. Starring Raghav Vartak and CID actor Shivaji Satam, Magazine continues its festival journey across India and abroad.

The film asks a simple yet profound question — What happens when a city-born Gen Z young man returns to his ancestral village?

Shevade credits much of the film’s journey to the support of his wife, Aparna, who eventually joined the project as its producer.

“Making a feature film forces you to confront yourself in ways short films don't. It has been the most challenging and rewarding creative experience of my life so far,” the filmmaker concluded.