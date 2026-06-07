Rinki Roy Bhattacharya's ‘Suhana Safar’ pays tribute to Bimal Roy’s legacy

A new book, Suhana Safar, chronicles the nearly three-decade journey of the Bimal Roy Memorial Committee (BRMC), founded by writer-filmmaker Rinki Roy Bhattacharya to preserve and celebrate the legacy of her father, legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy.

Combining personal memories, critical essays, rare photographs and archival material, the book serves as both a record of the committee's work and a reflection on film societies.

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Bimal Roy, one of India's most celebrated directors, made classics such as Do Bigha Zamin, Devdas, Bandini, Parineeta and Madhumati. The book is presented by Bhattacharya and features contributions from filmmakers Roopa Barua and Sanjit Narwekar, film critic Maithili Rao and several other voices from the world of cinema and culture. Filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur has written the foreword.

According to Rinki Roy Bhattacharya, the BRMC was created not only to honour Roy's legacy but also to recognise the many unsung contributors to Indian cinema. Since 1997, it has organised retrospectives, musical evenings, film festivals and masterclasses featuring directors, actors and technicians spanning generations.

Beyond iconic stars, BRMC has focused on recognising the often-overlooked architects of cinema — cinematographers, technicians, historians and poster artists. Among those honoured are cinematographer Dilip Gupta, R.D. Mathur, film historian Father Gaston George and poster artist Diwakar Karkare.

The committee has also supported emerging talent, recognising filmmakers and writers such as Vikramaditya Motwane, Neeraj Ghaywan, Juhi Chaturvedi and Gitanjali Rao through juries comprising industry veterans like Amol Palekar, Maithili Rao, Sanjit Narwekar, Amole Gupte and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Dungarpur writes that BRMC has played a significant role in celebrating both legendary and lesser-known contributors to Hindi cinema through its retrospectives, musical evenings and awards.