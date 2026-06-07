One dead, five injured in suspected terror shooting in Central Israel

The Israeli-occupied West Bank and nearby Israeli towns witnessed several simultaneous shooting incidents on Sunday, leaving at least one man dead and four others wounded, according to Israel's rescue services, Magen David Adom.

Israel's police said they had killed at least one attacker and are carrying out searches for additional assailants. Residents in the area were instructed to stay at home.

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The Israeli police also said a suspected shooter in the attack was “neutralized,” without providing further details.

Israeli military activity, attacks against Israelis in the West Bank, and settler violence against Palestinians have surged in the territory since the war in Gaza began in October 2023.

Over the weekend, Israeli troops shot at a car in the occupied West Bank that they said was accelerating towards troops, killing a 7-month-old Palestinian baby and wounding his parents, the Palestinian health ministry said.