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regular-article-logo Sunday, 07 June 2026

‘Hardest movie I’ve ever made’: Matt Damon on Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

Damon is set to play Odysseus in Nolan’s visual epic, alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, and Anne Hathaway

Entertainment Web Desk Published 07.06.26, 12:26 PM
Matt Damon in ‘The Odyssey’

Matt Damon in ‘The Odyssey’ Facebook

Hollywood actor Matt Damon says Christopher Nolan’s upcoming visual epic The Odyssey is the hardest film he has ever done. Damon is set to play Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, in Nolan’s film.

Speaking in an Instagram clip shared by animal advocacy site The Dodo on Saturday, Damon pointed to the production approach adopted by Nolan, who is known for minimising digital effects.

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“It was by far the hardest movie I’ve ever made. Chris likes to shoot everything real. So there’s no kind of green screen, no faking it, no kind of studio stuff,” Damon said in the clip.

Nolan had previously collaborated with Damon on films like Interstellar (2014) and Oppenheimer (2023).

Alongside Damon, the ensemble cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron.

The story follows Odysseus on a 10-year journey home after the Trojan War, as he battles vengeful gods, sea monsters and enchantresses while trying to return to his wife Penelope and son Telemachus.

The film is produced under Syncopy Inc and distributed by Universal Pictures. It is scheduled for release on July 17.

Advance IMAX bookings for The Odyssey will open in India on June 8

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