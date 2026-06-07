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regular-article-logo Sunday, 07 June 2026

Ram Charan-starrer ‘Peddi’ crosses Rs 225-crore mark globally in three days

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, and also starring Janhvi Kapoor, the sports drama released in theatres on Thursday

Published 07.06.26, 11:58 AM
Ram Charan in ‘Peddi’

Ram Charan in ‘Peddi’ File Picture

Ram Charan-starrer Peddi has collected over Rs 225 crore at the global box office within three days of its theatrical release.

The sports action drama, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, released in cinemas across India on Thursday. The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar and Janhvi Kapoor.

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The official X handle of the film posted the box office figures on Sunday. The sports drama opened at Rs 135.36 crore gross on day one, followed by Rs 46.44 crore gross on day two, and earned Rs 54.9 crore gross on day three.

The cumulative worldwide gross stands at Rs 236.7 crore.

“BOX OFFICE CHAMPION #PEDDI IS UNSTOPPABLE. #Peddi collects a gross of 236.7 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE in 3 days. Book your tickets now,” the caption read.

Set in 1990s rural Andhra Pradesh, Peddi follows a lower-caste villager who turns to sports in an effort to earn recognition and dignity for his community.

The film also features Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani in key roles.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, Peddi is co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman has scored the music for the film.

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