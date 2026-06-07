Nithya Menen weighs in on ‘Peddi’ controversy, says objectification is everywhere

Actress Nithya Menen has said that the objectification of female stars is not limited to the South Indian film industry but reflects a broader trend across cinema, addressing the recent controversy surrounding Ram Charan-starrer Peddi, where viewers have criticised the film’s treatment of Janhvi Kapoor’s character.

“I don’t think we can isolate and say that this only happens in South Indian cinema. That is not true. I feel it’s everywhere. It’s a trend and everybody follows it,” Nithya said in an interview with Variety India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 38-year-old actress, known for films such as Idli Kadai, Kadhalikka Neramillai and Thalaivan Thalaivii, argued that the issue stems from the hyper-commercialisation of cinema.

“I feel the root of the problem lies in the hyper-commercialisation of cinema. Whatever works commercially and titillates the audience is often indulged in for mass success. I wonder if actors should actually have better boundaries, and the person performing the scene should be able to put their foot down and say they are not okay with being objectified,” she said, adding that actresses ultimately have to make their own choices.

“You can assert yourself. It depends on what that person’s priority is. Are there films or genres that I don’t get to do because I don’t do certain kinds of stuff? Yes. But I am okay with it because I choose that over fame. If you only want to be a top star and are willing to do anything to get there, then that is a call you have taken,” Nithya added.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is a rural sports drama that hit theatres on Thursday. Janhvi Kapoor plays Achiyyamma in the film. Following its release, social media users criticised what they described as the excessive sexualisation of her character through the film’s visual framing, arguing that her role was largely reduced to her appearance.