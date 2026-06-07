Our agitation will continue until Union minister Pradhan resigns: CJP founder Dipke

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Sunday his agitation over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests will not stop until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

Originally launched as a satirical response to remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, the movement has since broadened its focus to issues surrounding examinations, recruitment processes, unemployment and accountability.

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Dipke further said their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday was largely successful, with around 7,000 people participating in it, and added that the movement would now expand nationwide.

The CJP founder reached his residence in the MIDC Waluj area in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Sunday morning and was welcomed by his family members.

Later, speaking to reporters, Dipke said the agitation undertaken by the Cockroach Janata Party will not stop until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

''The protest we staged (at Jantar Mantar) was successful, as 6,000 to 7,000 people attended it. This agitation will go nationwide. We won't step back till Dharmendra Pradhan resigns,'' he asserted.

"We will roll out a further action plan to take this agitation nationwide," Dipke added.

Meanwhile, security at Dipke's residence was beefed up.

"We have increased the security at his residence from today. Earlier, 11 security personnel were deployed, now the number has reached 15. The deployed staff is from the local police station as well as the city police headquarters,'' an official from MIDC Waluj police station said.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday under the banner of the CJP, demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests, with Dipke delivering the message not to be "scared".

At a press conference later in the national capital, CJP spokespersons announced that they will wait for a week either for the Centre to sack Pradhan or his voluntary resignation, after which they would launch a countrywide protest.

Dipke, who called for the protest, arrived in Delhi from the United States on Saturday morning, walking out of the airport carrying a copy of B R Ambedkar's autobiography. After receiving permission from the Delhi Police, he reached Jantar Mantar.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has publicly supported the movement, urged participants to maintain peace and cooperate with authorities.

Wangchuk had earlier said he would undertake a six-week fast if Dipke was arrested.

Dipke thanked Wangchuk during his address and informed supporters that the activist would be joining the gathering.

Protesters, armed with posters demanding Pradhan's resignation, were seen wearing cockroach masks, which were being distributed at the venue. School students attended alongside their parents, while college students and young professionals formed a large section of the crowd.

Participants carried flowers, many of which were later offered to police personnel, following an appeal by Dipke for protesters to engage peacefully with law enforcement authorities.

Besides demanding the education minister's resignation, the protesters also raised slogans demanding that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stop indulging in "Hindu-Muslim" politics, and hailed the motherland with "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogans.

Six people were detained by the Delhi Police on Saturday to prevent a possible confrontation between two groups during the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar, officials said. Police intervened after receiving information about a potential clash and took the individuals into custody as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order at the protest site.

CJP was founded as a satirical platform on May 16, following remarks by the Chief Justice of India about "cockroaches" and unemployed youth during a court hearing. CJP chief spokesperson and investigative journalist Saurav Das had stated at a press conference that the protest was specifically framed as an education accountability movement, adding that transfers were being "projected as action" but were not adequate.