Rihanna stuns in Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi jewellery at Fenty Beauty launch in Mumbai

Barbadian singer-songwriter Rihanna turned heads during her recent appearance at an event in Mumbai, accessorizing her look with pieces from celebrated Indian designers Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi.

Rihanna was attending a special event for her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty. The event, titled Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli, marked the brand’s exclusive India launch in partnership with Reliance Retail via Tira Beauty and Sephora.

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The 38-year-old singer opted for a green ensemble, featuring an oversized long-sleeved top paired with a matching leather maxi skirt.

The look was completed with accessories, including a signature floral haathphool (a hand adornment in white gold set with uncut diamonds) by Manish Malhotra and jewellery by Sabyasachi—featuring a bracelet and rings crafted with tourmaline, emerald, ruby, spinel, sapphire, garnet, iolite, kyanite, turquoise, coral, and brilliant-cut EF VVS VS diamonds.

Sharing a photo of Rihana stunning in the haathphool on his Instagram stories, Manish wrote, “Gorgeous @badgalriri in our signature #mmhaathphool @manishmalhotrajewellery.”

Sabyasachi, also shared photos of Rihanna wearing bracelets and finger rings from Sabyasachi High Jewellery on Instagram.

Sharing details of the pieces, he wrote, “The Assam Bracelet is crafted in 18k gold with tourmaline, emerald, ruby, spinel, sapphire, garnet, iolite, kyanite, turquoise, coral, and brilliant cut EF VVS VS diamonds. Paired with a bracelet from the Bengal Broadway Byzantine collection crafted in gold with multi-coloured gemstones and diamonds.”

“Layered with rings from the Bengal Royale collection crafted in 18k gold with sapphire, aquamarine and brilliant cut EF VVS VS diamonds,” Sabyasachi added.

Rihanna had previously paired jewellery from both designers in June 2024 at the Los Angeles launch event for her haircare brand, Fenty Hair.