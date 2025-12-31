Remembering the stars: Dharmendra, Asrani, Zubeen Garg and other celebrities we lost in 2025

History will remember 2025 as a year of profound loss for Indian cinema, as the country bade farewell to many eminent personalities, including Satish Shah, Manoj Kumar, Asrani, Mukul Dev, and Dharmendra, whose work shaped generations of storytelling.

Pratul Mukhopadhayay

The singer-composer whose musical proclamation Ami Banglay gaan gai / Ami Banglar gaan gai (I sing in Bengali / I sing about Bengal) resonated among Bengalis far beyond the state, passed away on 16 February at 83.

Mukhopadhyay could sing with elan without any accompanying musical instruments. He had turned innumerable poems into hummable songs.

Manoj Kumar

Veteran actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar, who came to be known as ‘Bharat Kumar’ for his series of patriotic films such as Shaheed, Upkar and Purab Aur Paschim, passed away in Mumbai on 4 April. He was 87.

His first major hit was Hariyali Aur Rasta (1962) with Mala Sinha, followed by the thriller Woh Kaun Thi?, known for songs like Lag Jaa Gale. He also starred in romantic and thriller films like Do Badan, Himalay Ki God Mein, Sawan Ki Ghata, and Gumnaam.

Shefali Jariwala

Known for her glamorous screen presence and memorable music video appearances, Shefali Jariwala became a pop culture sensation in 2002 with the release of Kaanta Laga, a remix of the classic Lata Mangeshkar song from the 1972 film Samadhi.

The actress and reality TV star passed away on 28 June at the age of 42, leaving fans and the entertainment industry mourning her untimely demise.

Zubeen Garg

Zubeen passed away on 19 September in Singapore following an accident. He was 53. The song Ya Ali from Gangster catapulted Garg to national fame in 2006.

Garg’s last film Roi Roi Binale, released posthumously, emerged as the highest grossing Assamese film of all time. Directed by Rajesh Bhuyan, the movie features Zubeen’s original voice recordings.

Achyut Potdar

Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, who played the role of a professor in Rajkumar Hirani’s 2009 movie 3 Idiots, died at the age of 91 on 19 August.

Over the course of his career, Potdar made a memorable impact by featuring in a wide range of Hindi and Marathi films as well as TV shows.

His famous dialogue, “Kehna kya chahte ho?” (What do you want to say) addressed to Aamir Khan in the movie 3 Idiots, became widely popular and inspired numerous memes.

Joy Banerjee

A matinee idol of the ’80s and ’90s, who gave Tollywood a string of hits like Hirak Jayanti (1990), Milan Tithi (1985), and Nagmati (1983), besides the critically acclaimed Chopper (1986), breathed his last on 25 August. He was 63.

Banerjee was suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Mukul Dev

Known for his roles in ’90s television shows and Bollywood films, Mukul Dev died at the age of 54 on 24 May.

He debuted in the television industry with the series Mumkin in 1996 and made his film debut in the same year with Dastak, in which he starred alongside Sushmita Sen.

He went on to star in several hit films like Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Jai Ho. For Yamla Pagla Deewana, the actor won the 7th Amrish Puri Award.

Zarine Khan

The Hindi film industry mourned the passing of Zarine Khan, who died of a heart attack on 8 August. Mother of Farha, Sussanne (ex-wife of actor Hrithik Roshan) and Simone, and Zayed, Zarine appeared briefly in films as a teen before marrying ’60s star Sanjay Khan in 1966.

Years later, Zarine authored Family Secrets: The Khan Family Cookbook and also ventured into jewellery design.

Satish Shah

Actor Satish Shah died of kidney failure at the age of 74 on 25 October.

Shah was widely recognised for his performances in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi (1984), Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (2004), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Main Hoon Na (2004), Fanaa (2006) and Om Shanti Om (2007).

A Kutchi Gujarati from Mandvi, Shah studied at St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, and later at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.

He gained national popularity with the 1984 sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, directed by Kundan Shah and Manjul Sinha, in which he played 55 different characters across 55 episodes.

Dharmendra

Veteran actor Dharmendra breathed his last in Mumbai on 24 November, just days before his 90th birthday. He would have turned 90 on 8 December, 2025.

The actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital following complaints of breathlessness. He was then taken home by family members for further treatment. According to media reports, the actor was on ventilator support.

Dharmendra worked in more than 300 films, including hits like Sholay, during his acting career spanning over six decades.

His next film, Ikkis, featuring Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, is scheduled for release on 25 December.

Dheeraj Kumar

Actor and producer Dheeraj Kumar, remembered for Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and hit television shows like Om Namah Shivay and Adalat, breathed his last on 15 July.

With a career spanning over 50 years across cinema and television, Kumar was a prominent name in Punjabi films, acting in over 20 movies from 1970 to 1984.

Asrani

A veteran with a career spanning five decades, Govardhan Asrani, known popularly by the mononym Asrani, cemented his place in the hearts of the audiences through his portrayal of the eccentric jailer in Sholay. His dialogue, “Hum angrezon ke zamane ke jailor hai” in Sholay has achieved a cult status since. The character was modelled on Charlie Chaplin in The Great Dictator.

The nation mourned his passing on 21 October at the age of 84. His versatile performances spanned over 350 films including Sholay, Abhimaan, Mere Apne, Bawarchi, Guddi and Parichay.

Kamini Kaushal

Born as Uma Kashyap on 24 February, 1927, actress Kamini Kaushal, who played Shahid Kapoor’s grandmother in Kabir Singh, left us on 14 November at the age of 98.

Kamini made her acting debut in 1946 with the Hindi film Neecha Nagar directed by Chetan Anand. The film won the prestigious Palme d'Or (Golden Palm) at the Cannes Film Festival in 1946.

Deb Mukerjee

The nation mourned the passing of veteran actor-filmmaker Deb Mukherjee, father of Ayan Mukerji, who died at 83 on 14 March in Mumbai following a prolonged illness.

Belonging to the Samarth-Mukherjee family, Mukherjee was father-in-law to Ashutosh Gowariker and uncle to Bollywood stars Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

Pritish Nandy

Journalist, filmmaker and former Rajya Sabha MP Pritish Nandy died after a cardiac arrest at his home in south Mumbai on 8 January.

Nandy was a former Rajya Sabha member of the Shiv Sena and also an animal rights advocate.

His company, Pritish Nandy Communications, made films like Sur, Kaante, Jhankaar Beats, Chameli, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, and Pyaar Ke Side Effects. He also produced the Prime Video series Four More Shots Please!.

Nandy wrote around 40 books of poetry in English and translated poems from Bengali, Urdu, and Punjabi into English.

Priya Marathe

The television industry and fans were left stunned by the death of Priya Marathe, 38, who had been battling cancer since 2024. She passed away in Mumbai on 31 August.

Marathe made her TV debut with the Marathi serial Ya Sukhanoya, and went on to star in Char Divas Sasuche. She shot to fame with her role of Varsha Satish in Pavitra Rishta. After her breakthrough role, the actress also featured as Jyoti Malhotra in the hit 2012 daily soap Bade Acche Lagte Hain.

Sulakshana Pandit

Veteran actress and playback singer Sulakshana Pandit, known for her roles in films like Uljhan and Chehre Pe Chehra, died of cardiac arrest on 7 November at 71.

Hailing from a musical family in Hisar, Haryana, Sulakshana belonged to a family deeply rooted in classical music. She began singing at the age of nine alongside her brother Mandheer. Her siblings include music composers Jatin and Lalit Pandit, and veteran actor Vijayata Pandit. Noted vocalist Pandit Jasraj was her uncle.

She delivered several memorable hits such as Tu Hi Saagar Tu Hi Kinara, Pardesiya Tere Desh Mein, Bekrar Dil Tut Gaya, Baandhi Re Kahe Preet and Saat Samundar Paar Se.

Pankaj Dheer

Pankaj Dheer, best known for playing Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, passed away on 15 October after a prolonged battle with cancer.

The television veteran made his debut as an actor in the 1980s during which he featured in minor roles in several films.

He starred in several daily soaps in the late 2000s including Teen Bahuraaniyaan, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat and Sasural Simar Ka.

Some of his other important works also include Shah Rukh Khan’s Badshah, Bobby Deol’s Soldier, Akshay Kumar’s Andaz and Ajay Devgn’s Zameen and Tarzan.

Ravikumar

Veteran actor Ravikumar, remembered for his roles in Tamil hits like Avargal, Pagalil Oru Iravu, and Ramanaa, as well as Malayalam favourites such as Avalude Raavukal, Lisa, Sarpam and Angaadi, passed away on 4 April following a battle with cancer.