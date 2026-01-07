Release of Vijay starrer ‘Jana Nayagan’ postponed amid censor board review

The release of the much-awaited TVK chief Vijay starrer multilingual film Jana Nayagan has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances, the producer of the big-budget movie announced on Wednesday.

Production house KVN Productions said it understood the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding the film Jana Nayagan.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, "it is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited on January 9 has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control."

The production house added that the decision of postponement has not been an easy one. "The new release date will be announced at the earliest."

KVN Productions requested patience and love from people and said: "Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team."

The Madras High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on a petition seeking a direction to the CBFC to give a censor certificate under 'UA 16+' category to Jana Nayagan, speculated to be the top star’s final film.

Vijay, who heads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) political party, has announced he will contest the upcoming Assembly polls in the state, scheduled for March-April.

Justice P. T. Asha reserved the order on a petition filed by KVN Productions LLP, the producer of the film.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General A R L Sunderesan produced a copy of the complaint given by one of the panel members who examined the film.

He said the Censor Board has the power to refer the decision of the committee to the Review Committee if it is found that some scenes have to be deleted. One of the panel members pointed out 14 scenes that require review.

"Therefore, the decision to grant censor certificate was kept in abeyance and it was referred to Review Committee," he added.

Industry sources indicated that the film’s release may be delayed. Senior counsel Satish Parasaran, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the majority of the members had decided to grant the censor certificate.

"However, based on one complaint from a member, it cannot be reviewed. Moreover, the Central government has the power to review decision and there was no transparency in the system."

He also highlighted that the producer has invested Rs 500 crore and had announced the release date as January 9 ahead of the Pongal festival holidays. "Therefore, this court can interfere in this matter," he added.

On January 6, Justice Asha orally asked the CBFC to produce a copy of the "complaint" that claimed the film "hurts religious sentiments."

Filmmakers had submitted that the movie had been referred for "review" after an initial recommendation for U/A certification.

The Censor Board stated in court that even though a release date had been fixed, the film could only proceed legally once certification was granted. Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Prakash Raj, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, among others.

The film team, having completed all work, sent it for censorship on December 18. On December 19, the board reportedly advised the removal of some scenes and muting of some dialogues.

Even after these changes were implemented, the censor certificate has not yet been issued, the production house submitted.