‘Dhurandhar’ beats ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, becomes fifth-highest grossing Indian film of all time

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has emerged as the fifth-highest-grossing Indian films of all time, overtaking the lifetime collections of the Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash.

On Sunday, the film earned Rs 12.75 crore nett at the domestic box office and approximately USD500,000 internationally, as per Sacnilk. This took its worldwide total after 31 days to Rs 1,207 crore gross. The film edged past KGF: Chapter 2, which finished its global run in 2022 with Rs 1,200 crore gross.

Over the past one week, Dhurandhar has also crossed the lifetime earnings of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan, and Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD.

Only four films now rank above Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller: Aamir Khan’s Dangal, SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and RRR, and Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Dangal remains the highest-grossing Indian film of all time with a worldwide gross of Rs 2,070 crore. It is followed by Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2, which earned Rs 1,788 crore gross in 2017. Allu Arjun’s 2024 blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule occupies the third spot with a worldwide gross of Rs 1,742 crore gross.

Dhurandhar is expected to top the earnings of Rajamouli’s RRR, which grossed Rs 1,230 crore gross worldwide in 2022, by the end of this week.

Meanwhile, Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis, which released in theatres on 1 January, has crossed the Rs 20-crore mark at the box office on Day 4. The war drama starring Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat earned Rs 7 crore nett on Day 1, Rs 3.5 crore nett on Day 2 and Rs 4.65 on the third day.

With a Rs 5-crore haul on Day 4, the domestic collection of the film stands at Rs 20.15 crore nett, as per Sacnilk.