Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ inches closer to Rs 150-crore mark in India after first Monday

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is inching closer to the Rs 150-crore mark in India, according to a statement shared by the makers on Tuesday.

“The most Dhamakedaar Monday of 2025. Book your tickets now. Link in bio. #Dhurandhar Reigning In Cinemas Worldwide,” reads a post on JioStudio’s official Instagram page.

The Aditya Dhar directorial has so far earned Rs 130.80 crore nett in India since its 5 December release, according to the makers.

The spy thriller opened to Rs 28.60 crore nett in India on Friday. It earned Rs 77.90 crore nett domestically over its first weekend. Dhurandhar raked in Rs 24.30 crore nett in India on Day 4, its first Monday in theatres.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, the film follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. Dhurandhar features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and R. Madhavan alongside Ranveer.

Dhurandhar has already collected over Rs 160 crore gross globally, according to the makers.

On the other hand, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer Tere Ishk Mein has earned Rs 102.40 crore nett in India in 11 days, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk. The Anand L. Rai directorial has minted Rs 141.75 crore worldwide since its 28 November release.