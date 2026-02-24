John Abraham, Sonu Nigam supported me amid ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy: Ranveer Allahbadia

John Abraham and Sonu Nigam were among the few Bollywood celebrities who extended their support to podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia amid the India’s Got Latent controversy last year, he revealed in a YouTube vlog by Farah Khan.

In Farah’s latest vlog, the filmmaker-choreographer visited Allahbadia’s home with her cook Dilip.

Opening up about the aftermath of the incident, Allahbadia said, “My podcast was stopped after that, I had to bear a lot. I just pray from God to just return me my work. I just wanted opportunity to work because we were not even able to shoot.”

In response, Farah said, “Never waste a good failure, always work from it. Put your head down and work.”

Allahbadia shared that actor John Abraham, who reached out to him during the critical period, gave him similar advice.

“John Abraham sir called me and said the same thing. He had called specially. He told me to handle myself and told me that this is normal in the media," Allahbadia said.

Allahbadia went on to reveal that singer Sonu Nigam and cricketers Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and Yuzvendra Chahal also checked on him.

The controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent (IGL), hosted by Samay Raina, erupted in February 2025 following remarks on parental sex made by Allahbadia (aka BeerBiceps) during an episode.

The situation escalated from social media outrage to a national debate involving the Supreme Court and potential new government regulations for digital content.

It was triggered by a question that Allahbadia asked to a contestant: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”

The clip went viral, leading to widespread condemnation from public figures, politicians including Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, and netizens who labeled the content “vulgar” and “obscene”.

Amid the pressure, Samay Raina made all episodes of the show private on YouTube on February 12, 2025.

Multiple FIRs were filed across states, including Maharashtra and Assam. Between 30 and 40 people, including Raina, Allahbadia, and other panelists like Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija, were booked under the IT Act and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Supreme Court initially banned Allahbadia from posting content but later permitted him to resume his podcast, provided he maintains “decency and morality”.