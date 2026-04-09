Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ is now among top 10 highest-grossers of 2026

Amid a record-breaking run at the domestic box office, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge is performing well globally too, entering the list of the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year worldwide.

Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, Dhurandhar 2 has collected over Rs 1,000 crore net (Rs 1,246 crore gross) in India, the highest-ever domestic total for a Hindi film.

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The film has also performed strongly overseas despite not releasing in Gulf markets, earning USD 26 million in North America and over USD 15 million across other territories.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2’s worldwide gross stands at Rs 1,640 crore (USD 177 million) as of Thursday. It entered the Top 10 highest-grossers list after surpassing the Chinese animated feature Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector, which grossed USD 139 million.

Chinese film Pegasus 3 (USD 614 million) is currently the highest-grossing film globally. Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary (USD 429.9 million), Chriss Pratt’s The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (USD 429 million) occupy the second and third spots, respectively.

The Hollywood sports comedy GOAT (USD 185 million) precedes Dhurandhar 2 in the list.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is a sequel to the 2025 hit Dhurandhar, which had grossed just under USD 150 million worldwide. Both films star Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun.