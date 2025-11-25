‘Dhurandhar’ song ‘Ishq Jalakar – Karvaan’: Ranveer Singh traverses a vast desert in a rugged avatar

Bearded and dust-covered, Ranveer Singh traverses a vast, sandy desert in the new Dhurandhar song Ishq Jalakar – Karvaan dropped by record label Saregama Music on Tuesday.

The two-minute-40-second-long video follows Ranveer as he backpacks across sandy terrain and eats outside a mosque, tears rolling down his cheeks. He looks rugged in the action scenes that show him firing guns and dragging a man down a street with a bike.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video also offers glimpses of Sara Arjun, who plays Ranveer’s romantic interest in the upcoming Aditya Dhar directorial. Additionally, the video features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal.

Shashwat Sachdev, Shahzad Ali, Subhadeep Das Chowdhury, Armaan Khan have lent their vocals to Ishq Jalakar – Karvaan, which is composed by Sachdev and Roshan, and penned by Irshad Kamil and Sahir Ludhianvi.

Produced by Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar also stars R. Madhavan. Inspired by true events, the film is reportedly set in the 1970s and 1980s and revolves around Indian spies.

Dhurandhar is set to release theatrically on 5 December.

While Ranveer was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, Madhavan recently appeared in the Netflix film Aap Jaisa Koi.

Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, appeared in Housefull 5. He has Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab in the pipeline.

While Akshaye Khanna’s latest film appearance was in the Vicky Kaushal-led historical drama Chhaava, Arjun Rampal was last seen in the supernatural thriller Nikita Roy, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha.

Aditya Dhar, known for his 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, last donned the director’s hat for the 2024 film Article 375.