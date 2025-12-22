Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ beats ‘Chhaava’ to become highest grossing Hindi film of 2025 globally

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has overtaken Chhaava to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 at the worldwide box office, according to trade figures.

The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller has grossed Rs 845 crore globally, surpassing Chhaava, which ended its theatrical run earlier this year with a worldwide total of Rs 807 crore gross, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

The milestone comes after a strong third weekend for Dhurandhar. On Day 17, the film entered the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films and crossed the lifetime domestic collection of Animal, Rs 553.87 crore, in just 17 days.

Dhurandhar opened its third weekend with a record collection of Rs 22.50 crore net Friday, nearly 70 per cent higher than the third-Friday record held by Chhaava.

The film saw further boost on third Saturday, collecting around Rs 34.25 crore nett, an increase of over 50 per cent. The third Saturday figure was the highest for any Indian film, surpassing the earlier record of Rs 22 crore nett held by Chhaava.

The momentum continued on the third Sunday, with a Rs 38.25 crore nett haul. This took Dhurandhar’s third-weekend total to Rs 95 crore nett, the highest third-weekend collection recorded by a Hindi film so far.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, the film follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. Inspired by real events, Dhurandhar features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan alongside Singh.