Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ becomes first Indian film franchise to cross Rs 3,000 crore mark globally

The two-part Dhurandhar film series has crossed the Rs 3,000 crore milestone at the global box office, becoming the first Indian film franchise to achieve the feat, industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk has said.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar is also the only Indian film series to have two films in the Rs 1,000 crore club each.

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The combined worldwide gross of the duology now stands at Rs 3,019.35 crore.

The first film, Dhurandhar, released on December 5, 2025, opened to high expectations and went on to register a blockbuster run.

The spy action thriller emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 domestically with over Rs 840 crore net and more than Rs 1,000 crore gross. It concluded its theatrical run with over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide, ranking among the top-grossing Indian films of all time.

Its sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, released four months later, built significantly on that success. The Ranveer Singh-led film has grossed over Rs 1,700 crore globally.

The sequel also set new benchmarks at the domestic box office, becoming the highest Hindi net grosser and the first film to cross Rs 1,000 crore net in a single language in India.

The first film, Dhurandhar, recorded an India nett collection of Rs 840.20 crore and a gross of Rs 1007.85 crore, while earning Rs 299.50 crore overseas, taking its worldwide total to Rs 1307.35 crore.

Its sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, collected Rs 1083.65 crore nett in India and Rs 1297.50 crore gross, alongside Rs 414.50 crore from international markets, pushing its worldwide total to Rs 1,712.00 crore gross.

Combined, the two films have amassed Rs 1,923.85 crore in India nett, Rs 2305.35 crore in India gross, and Rs 714.00 crore overseas, culminating in a total worldwide gross of Rs 3,019.35 crore.

With this, Dhurandhar has overtaken other major Indian franchises in cumulative global earnings, including Baahubali (Rs 2,438 crore gross) and Pushpa (Rs 2,092.20 crore).