‘Kantara’ mimicry row: Ranveer Singh ready to file fresh apology in Karnataka HC

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Friday told the Karnataka High Court that he is willing to file a revised affidavit of apology over his mimicry of Chamundi Devi’s depiction in the film Kantara.

The submission was made before Justice M Nagaprasanna by Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya, appearing for Singh, according to legal portal Bar and Bench.

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Poovayya informed the court that the actor had already filed an affidavit expressing remorse and clarifying that he was unaware that his remarks would hurt the sentiments of devotees.

“I have filed an affidavit of apology. And I have undertaken in that affidavit that I will visit the temple as well. On the date of the incident, even for a moment, I did not realise I offended the worshippers of the Daiva. I also want to clarify, I was raised in a Sindhi household in Mumbai and I was not aware of the sensitivities,” Poovayya said, quoting Singh's apology affidavit.

I, through this affidavit, once again convey my deepest regret, and unconditional apology. I will be visiting the temple of the deity in due course to offer my prayers and express my devotion,” the affidavit added.

However, complainant Prashanth Methal opposed the submission, contending that the affidavit did not reflect genuine remorse. “Rishab Shetty (actor-director of Kantara) clearly told him (Singh) not to do it. There is no genuine remorse. Let them file a proper affidavit,” Methal argued.

Poovayya said he was willing to engage with the complainant to work out the wording of a revised affidavit and place it before the court.

Taking note of the submissions, Justice Nagaprasanna adjourned the matter to April 23.

The case pertains to a speech made by Singh at the 55th International Film Festival of India, where he praised actor-director Rishab Shetty and referred to his performance in Kantara: Chapter 1.

During the speech, Singh described the Chamundi deity as a “female ghost” and mimicked Shetty’s performance, triggering a controversy on social media.

Subsequently, a Bengaluru court directed a probe under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. Following this, the High Grounds Police registered an FIR against Singh under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to promoting religious enmity, hurting religious sentiments and public mischief.

Singh has moved the High Court, arguing that his remarks were taken out of context and that there was no intention to hurt any religion or community. He also said he had issued an unconditional apology on social media, maintaining that his comments were meant to appreciate Shetty’s performance and that he respects all cultures and traditions.

His counsel further argued that the ingredients of the alleged offences were not made out, as there was no malicious intent or attempt to incite violence or disharmony.